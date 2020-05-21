DAVIS, Maria M., 96, of Quinton, Va., passed from this life to the next on the morning of May 19, 2020. She was born August 13, 1923, in New Kent County, the eldest daughter the late Willie C. and Helen R. Meredith. Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Raymond L. Davis; brother, Herbert Meredith; and three sisters, Louise Williams, Lorraine McCoy and Marion Cotman. She served the Lord faithfully, most recently as a member of Second Liberty Baptist Church. Maria was well-known in her community for her sharp sense of style and her excellent cooking and baking skills. She possessed a strong commitment to family. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Maxine Rhone (Jimmy); and her son, Milton Davis (Anissa). She was a dedicated grandmother to four grandchildren, Frances Davis, Ph.D., Martin Davis, B.S. and Berkley Davis, M.D. (Erlyn Rudico, DO) and Jay Rhone; and one great-grandson, Devin Rhone. She also leaves behind a brother, Willam Meredith; two sisters, Laura Saunders and Madeline Spain; a devoted former granddaughter-in-law, Erika Lacks; a loyal and faithful cousin, Mark. E. Elliott; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends who will greatly miss her. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private service will be held at Second Liberty Baptist Church, Quinton, Va., on Sunday, May 24. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
