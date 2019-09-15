DAVIS, Myra Jean, 81, of Hanover, entered eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Bea Snoddy; and brothers, Bill and Pat Snoddy. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steve Davis, Andy Davis (Anita), Sherri Fadool (Jimmy), Wade Davis (Pam); grandchildren, Angel (Drew), Wes (Amanda), Melissa, Cathleen, Allie, Sarah, Brian; several great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Jones; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family and fishing at her lake home. She will be missed. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Piedmont Geriatric Hospital for their love and care. A private burial will be held at a later date in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Piedmont Geriatric Hospital, P.O. Box 427 Burkeville, Va. 23922 or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial