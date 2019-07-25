DAVIS, Peggy George, 91, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, passed away on July 23, 2019. She was born and raised in Foxwells, and attended Asbury United Methodist Church as a child. She was a very active lifelong member of Kilmarnock Baptist Church. Peggy was the widow of Mayor Edward J. Davis Sr. She is survived by her son, Edward J. Davis Jr. (Betty Sue); granddaughters, Stacey Beynon (Rob), Heather Oliver, Carol Coates (Daniel) and Whitney Spence; grandson, Jason Spence; great-grandchildren, Nora Grace Bowles, Willee Bowles, Caden Beynon, Rowen Beynon; sister, Leah Pittman; brother, Jerald George (Shirley); nephews, Slater Pittman and Matthew Hobart (Julie); granddog, Mocha; five great-granddogs, one great-grandcat and numerous cousins. Peggy and her husband, Edward J., opened Davis Dodge on May 1, 1970 and she devotedly worked by his side until his death. Prior to that, she proudly worked at N & P Style Shoppe for many years, lovingly assisting her customers. Peggy was a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy, WMU of Kilmarnock Baptist Church and a choir member since 1946, Lancaster County Junior Woman's Club, she helped with Meals on Wheels and was a charter member of the Chesapeake Chorale. Peggy had a passion for music and there was no one she loved singing with more than Anna Jo Sanders as they performed all over the Northern Neck. You certainly have to reflect on hearing her on the radio during the Christmas season joyously singing, "Happy Holidays." She also was a faithful daily patron of Lee's Restaurant. She adored all of the staff and considered them part of her family. Peggy will be greatly missed by her cherished family and all that knew her. She never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Kilmarnock Baptist Church, Kilmarnock. Interment will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p. m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. Memorial contributions may be made to Kilmarnock Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 99, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482, Chesapeake Chorale, P.O. Box 606, Irvington, Va. 22480 or Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1295, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482.View online memorial