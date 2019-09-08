DAVIS, Robert S. Jr., 85, of Bon Air, Va., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Johnston-Willis Hospital, after a brief illness. Bob was born in Lynchburg, Va., to Robert S. Davis and Emily Elliott Davis, he was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Shirley Hope Davis Gorman. Bob is survived by his brother, Wyatt Fulton Davis (Ann); two sons, Robert Scott Davis of Odessa, Fla. and Bruce Wilburn Davis (Efa) of Midlothian; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Davis of Tampa, Fla., Grace Virginia Davis and Connor Bruce Davis of Midlothian; and by his wife of 58 years, Barbara Wilburn Davis. Bob graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Va., where he lettered on the tennis team. Bob lost a year of high school as the result of an automobile accident in May 1952. Bob entered the University of Virginia in 1953 and graduated with a degree in English literature in 1957. He was accepted to the Graduate School of Business Administration in 1957. Bob joined Blue Ridge Manufacturers in 1958 and began a career in Information Systems. In 1968, the family moved to Richmond, Va., and he accepted a job as a Systems Analyst with United Virginia Bank (now SunTrust Bank). Bob was soon made Systems Manager. After seven years in this capacity, he was asked by the General Auditor to establish an Information Technology audit group, and he spent 20 years in that capacity. Bob was also given the responsibility of automating the Audit Division and the Auditors which occupied the latter part of his career. Bob retired as a Vice President at the end of 1996. After retirement he took up golf, classical guitar, duplicate bridge and reading - lots and lots of reading! Bob was always active at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Midlothian, having served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden. In addition, Bob was a teller, lay reader and Chalice Bearer. He sang in the choir for many years, and installed the first computers and church management software. Later, he took up photography, which remained a passionate interest for the rest of his life. Bob was a member of the Thomas Jefferson Society and Mensa. Bob was an avid Virginia Cavalier fan. Go Hoos! A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Midlothian, Va., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A reception will follow the service in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer.View online memorial