DAVIS, Robert Scott, 57, of Odessa, Fla., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his parents' home in Richmond, Va. Scott was born in Lynchburg, Va., to Robert S. Davis and Barbara W. Davis. He was preceded in death by his father; and is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Davis of Tampa, Fla.; his mother, Barbara Davis of Bon Air, Va.; and his brother, Bruce W. Davis of Midlothian, Va.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Scott graduated from Midlothian High School in 1980 and attended Lynchburg College. In 1984, he began a lifelong career with Genuine Parts Company (NAPA). His career with NAPA spanned 30 years and took him to many cities, including Tampa, Atlanta and San Diego, Calif. He finished his tenure with NAPA as an executive in the role of General Manager of the Tampa Distribution Center in Tampa, Fla. Along the way, Scott enjoyed many of the perks of the job, including throwing out the first pitch for the Atlanta Braves and attending as a VIP to several NASCAR events as well as the NCAA Football National Championship. He had a lifelong love of music, played guitar and had a deep passion for his Florida Gators sports programs. A graveside service will be held for Scott on Saturday, November 9, at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Garden at the Midlothian Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2341 Winterfield Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113, located in the Salisbury neighborhood. Attire will be business casual. A reception for family and friends will follow at his brother's home in Midlothian.View online memorial