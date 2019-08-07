DAVIS, RONALD

DAVIS, Dr. Ronald Kenneth, 83, of Kilmarnock, Virginia, died on August 3, 2019. He was born in 1935 in Waynesboro, Virginia, to the late Bruce Ben Davis and Essie Newman Davis. Ron graduated in 1953 from South Charleston High School in West Virginia. He studied Chemical Engineering at West Virginia University for one year and two years at VPI (Virginia Polytechnic Institute) in Blacksburg, Va. He attended the Medical College of Virginia from 1959 to 1963, followed by a surgical internship and residency. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1967 as a Captain in the Medical Corps, including a tour in Vietnam as a Medical Company Commander. Dr. Davis practiced medicine, specializing in General and Vascular Surgery in Richmond, Va. from 1970 to 2002 with Virginia Surgical Associates. He was part-time Surgical Attending Physician at McGuire Veterans Medical Center in Richmond, Va. from 2002 to 2013. Dr. Davis was very active in the medical community as Clinical Professor of Surgery at The Medical College of Virginia, Chief of the Department of Surgery at Retreat Hospital from 1978 to 1979, Humera Surgical Society President, 1982, Richmond Academy of Medicine President, 1983, Vice Chairman of the Board of Southern Health Insurance, 1983 to 1994, Chairman of the Professional Liability Committee of the Medical Society of Virginia 1983 to 1994, Seaboard Medical Association President 1994 to 1995, Doctors Insurance Reciprocal Chairman of the Board, 1990 to 2003 and The Reciprocal Group Board of Directors 1996 to 2003. He was also a Board Member of Regency Bank and Memorial Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Kilmarnock United Methodist Church, Kilmarnock, Va. and Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, where he served as Board Member from 2009 to 2012. He moved to Kilmarnock in 2005, where he enjoyed fishing, golf and woodworking. Dr. Davis is survived by his wife, Eleanor "Ellie" Stanley Davis; his children, Rahn Timothy Davis (Erin) of Soquel, California, Matthew Kent Davis ( Dana) of Glen Allen, Virginia, John Robert Davis of Louisville, Kentucky and Jonathan Paul Davis (Rachael) of Lexington, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kyle Davis, Justin Davis, Aidan Davis, Sarah Davis, Riggs Clarkson and Tucker Clarkson; and his siblings, Gerald H. Davis of Atlanta, Georgia and John B. Davis (Mary Lou) of Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Gribble. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to "At Home with RWC" and the staff at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury. He was a resident in their health care since June 2016. The family is grateful for the excellent care and attention he received. A special thank you to Monique Burrell, Chermaine Lee and Rachel White, personal care assistants, who made it possible for him to spend time in his woodworking shop. He received great joy and satisfaction in teaching them the art of making Shaker boxes. Memorial contributions may be made to MCV Foundation, 1228 East Broad Street, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298-0234. Memo line: M30017 Residency Program Endowment Fund for the Department of Surgery in memory of Dr. Ronald Davis. These gifts will support a great passion of Dr. Davis, the surgical resident education fund on the MCV Campus of VCU. You can also make a donation to Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury Parkinson's Support Group, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, Va. 22480. There will be a memorial service at a later date.View online memorial