DAVIS, Samuel Madison, age 96, died peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He was born in Halifax County, Virginia, to Jacob Madison Davis and Bessie French Henry Davis. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Cassie Sutphin Davis; his brothers, Daniel and John. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Walton Davis McCormick; his children, Deborah Davis Hinton (Fred) and Greg Davis (Pam). The family is grateful to Page Marriner for her love and companionship to him for the past 21 years. He graduated from high school in June 1941, and was drafted in 1942. He was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. After the war, he settled in Richmond and pursued a career based on the training he received as an aviation mechanic. After working at various car dealerships, he joined Sears, Roebuck and Company in 1958 in the Customer Service Department. He left Sears in 1974 and was employed by American General Insurance Company until his retirement in 1989. He lived life simply by following his priorities: God, family and country. He valued education and took classes at Virginia Commonwealth University (formerly Richmond Professional Institute) and the University of Richmond compliments of the GI Bill. He was so proud that all of his children were college graduates. A faithful member of East Highland Park Baptist Church (that became New Highland Baptist Church) since 1949, he served in several leadership roles. These included deacon, teacher, Chairman of the Nominating Committee and Pastoral Search Committees, and in 2006 he received the "Lifetime Deacon" Award. Always proud of his Scottish heritage and frugal traits, he nevertheless demonstrated his kindness and generous nature to all who knew him. One of his greatest pleasures in recent years was wearing his WWII Navy Veteran hat. Rarely did he return from an outing without being thanked for his service, and quite often he was treated to a meal by a grateful citizen. The family would like to thank Deneva, his "care angel," and Angela and Elizabeth from Legacy Hospice. The service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charities.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Samuel Davis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 10
Visitation
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Visitation begins.
Mar 10
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before Samuel's Celebration of Life begins.