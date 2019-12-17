DAVIS, SHIRLEY

DAVIS, Shirley Marie, 84, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was formerly a communication specialist with C & P Bell Atlantic/Verizon and was a Verizon Pioneer Life Member. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjiman Bland Davis; mother, Margaret Lilly; father, Harlos Lilly; sister, Josie Lilly; and grandson, Christopher B. Davis. She is survived by three children, Bonnie M. Talbot (John), Denise E. Pranger (Chris) and Mark E. Davis (Nancy); grandchildren, Michael R. Ellis Jr., Amy M. Drescher, Amanda M. Davis and Andrew M. Pranger; four great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 19, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living West End for their care and kindness. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

