DAVIS, Stuart Owen, 89, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Davis; sister, Aline Erwin; his first wife, Lois Davis; and his second wife, Hattie Davis. Stuart is survived by his children, Mike Davis (Mary) and Karen Westphal (Jeff); four grandchildren, Claire Davis, Gabi Davis, Ryan Westphal (Emily) and Chris Westphal (Jamie); as well as five great-grandchildren, Sydney, Audrey, Zoey, Quinn and Cora Westphal. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, having served in an Artillery Support Unit during the Korean Conflict and retired after 41 years of service as a Senior Linesman Underground Network Technician with VEPCO. Stuart was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for 65 years, where he served as a Deacon. He was happiest spending quality time with his family at the river. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairfield Presbyterian Church, 6930 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
