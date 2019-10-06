DAVIS, Susan H., of Henrico, passed October 2, 2019. She is survived by her daughters and cherished grandchildren and a host of many other loving family and friends. Susan, a RPI (VCU) graduate, was a lifelong educator and founder of Country Day School in Hanover County. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 5 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.richmondspca.org.View online memorial