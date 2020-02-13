DAVIS, The Reverend Gordon Bell, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home on February 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia; his daughter, Isabella Worrell (Glenn); son, Nicholas (Meredith); and grandchildren, Kristen (Chris), Taylor, Peyton and Libbie; and one great-grandchild, Waylon. Gordon was born on January 3, 1926, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to Clarence Leslie and Claudia Morris Davis. He attended East Carolina University, graduating in 1948. He taught English and history at Hopewell High School before attending Virginia Theological Seminary, graduating in 1954. He was ordained a priest in 1955 and served faithfully at St. John's, Chester (1954 to 1957); Grace Church, Yorktown (1957 to 1964); All Saints, Richmond (1965 to 1971); and Christ Church, Gordonsville (1971 to 1989). Gordon and Virginia spent a year at St. Augustine's, Canterbury, England, following their marriage. After retirement, Gordon continued to serve parishes on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Norfolk. Gordon was a lover of all things beautiful, be it art, antiques, literature and historical houses. He loved to entertain and take people on long-winded tours of his collections. He was a true Anglophile, even if not by birth and spent many happy times in England visiting museums and historical houses, often to the chagrin of his children. His family remembers fondly his sassy, if not sometimes judgy, comments and his lead footed driving (which surprisingly resulted in very few tickets). He and Virginia developed many dear friendships over the years and he was a devoted priest, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family will miss him. The family gives enormous thanks to his devoted caregivers, Iris Owens (and her sister, Kim Owens) who cared for Gordon with grace and love for many years. Many thanks to Hospice of Virginia for their care and support of both Gordon and the family. A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gordon Davis will be held at St. Stephens's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226, on February 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Stephen's Church.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of THE REVEREND DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.