DAVIS, Valerie A., 64, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Valerie was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt and godmother, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Valerie was preceded in death by her father, William A. Davis; and her nephew, Kareem Hassan Richardson. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret A. Davis; her devoted sister, Hope Richardson; brothers, William "Vance" Davis (Mary), Craig Davis (Scottcia) and Troy Davis; sister, Angela Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Valerie can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or mailed to 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

