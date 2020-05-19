DAVIS, Valerie A., 64, of Henrico, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Valerie was the most loving daughter, sister, aunt and godmother, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Valerie was preceded in death by her father, William A. Davis; and her nephew, Kareem Hassan Richardson. She is survived by her loving mother, Margaret A. Davis; her devoted sister, Hope Richardson; brothers, William "Vance" Davis (Mary), Craig Davis (Scottcia) and Troy Davis; sister, Angela Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Valerie can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org or mailed to 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found