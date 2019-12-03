DAVIS, WALTER JR.

DAVIS, Walter M. Jr., 75, of Henrico, passed away on November 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Walter and Anna Davis of Dillwyn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Newton Davis; sister, Darlene Davis Christian; and his granddaughter, Twyla Dale Davis. Walter is survived by his son, Anthony M. Davis (Sue); grandsons, Dalton and Bronson Davis, all of Mechanicsville; sisters, Betty D. Guthrie (Billy) of Appomattox, Mary Dunkum (Ronnie) and Peggy D. Palmore of Dillwyn; family friend, Pat Smith of Henrico; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. He was retired from Dominion Virginia Power and was a lifelong Redskins and Baltimore Orioles fan. Walter loved softball and played in the Hanover Senior Softball League and Henrico County Senior Softball League for many years. Walter's greatest joy and pride in his life was his grandsons, Dalton and Bronson and cheering them on in whatever they pursued. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with funeral services beginning at 6 p.m. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, in Westview Cemetery, Farmville. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad, 2007 Timberlake Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial