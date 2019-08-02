DAVIS, William Lewis, 93, died peacefully July 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Vernon and Senie Moss Davis; his sisters, Maybelle Davis Utley and Marie Davis Walker; his brother, Vernon E. Davis Jr.; his wife of 59 years, Louise Harris Davis; and his daughter, Pamela Harris Davis. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Davis Dunlap (Scott), Elizabeth Davis Robinson (Cutler) and Amy Davis Carlson; grandchildren, Davis and Harris Dunlap, Andrew and Will Carlson, Cameron and Meredith Robinson; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Bryce Carlson; and his beloved neices and nephews. Bill was a World War II Army Air Corps veteran. He received the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He worked as a real estate salesman in the Richmond area for many years and was an avid tennis player. The family wishes to thank the staff of Spring Arbor Cottages Salisbury and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Autism Speaks or Alzheimer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter. Family and friends will gather at the family home in Midlothian on Sunday, August 4, from 1 to 5 p.m.View online memorial