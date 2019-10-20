DAWES, Francis Patrick, 87, of Midlothian, Va., was blessed with a life filled with family, love and laughter. Frank had an inquisitive nature and a curious mind. He had a passion for gardening, archeology, traveling and reading. Beloved eldest child of Patrick and LuAnn Dawes, his mischievous nature was endured by his three siblings, Joe, Bob and Net. He always had wonderful stories about their "Menu from Mars" dinners and of helping his mom hide her freshly baked cakes from his dad (they were always sniffed out). Upon returning to Connecticut from serving his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, he met the love of his life, Shirley. They married in May, 1959 and still had a piece of their wedding cake to share on their 50th anniversary. He was thrilled to have two daughters, Kerri (Chris) and Susan (Edward); and three grandchildren, Lindsay, Alex and Grayson. Frank and Shirley moved to Midlothian after living briefly in Baton Rouge, La. Known for his gregarious personality and fondness for an occasional glass of single malt scotch, the angels above were sure to welcome Frank with open arms, but in the words of a song they both loved, "[he'll] be waiting at the river" for Shirley. Frank was a Knight of Columbus, Fourth Degree and a mass in honor of his life will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church in North Chesterfield, Va., on October 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Frank's family wants to express appreciation to the staffs of The Havens at Brandermill Woods and Legacy Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion.View online memorial
