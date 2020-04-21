DAWSON, Jane Melton, 83, of Callao, departed her earthly life on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the home she shared with her beloved husband of 62 years, John F. Dawson. The daughter of the late Horace Edward Melton and Lena Moon Melton, Jane was a retired nurse and a faithful member of Henderson United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her. Jane was born in Fork Union, Virginia in 1937 and left home to attend the Johnston-Willis Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia. It was there that she met the dashing young policeman who would become her husband. She and Jack settled near his childhood home in Callao, where they raised their family while Jane continued to excel professionally. She worked as a registered nurse for Dr. James Motley Booker for 28 years and other local doctors. She continued her nursing career at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital, where she passionately cared for geriatric patients and served as Nursing Manager. Jane selflessly cared for her family and those close to her. Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Jack; and her dear children, Johnney Dawson (Brenda), Robert Dawson, Teresa Fairly (Keith) and Beverly Korff (Pete). She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Crystal Dawson (Brad), Michael Dawson, Robbie Dawson, Jackie Dawson, Jessica Fairly and Chalin Fairly (Caroline); as well as her great-grandchildren, Kendal, Dane and Cayden. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Karen Melton, Marguerite Melton and Marjorie Tignor. Jane is also survived by Denise Morris (Beau), a beloved family member. Aside from her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brothers, Horace E. Melton Jr. and Ray Melton. A private funeral service will be held at Henderson United Methodist Church and the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Jane later. A live stream and recorded session of the service will be available via Zoom at the following link on Wednesday, April 22, at 2 p.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3031711433?pwd=NjBoM3kzNkZSKzdxbSt1QmY0eFI3dz09, Meeting ID: 303 171 1433, Password: Jane. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to honor her love for her church to Henderson UMC Fund, P.O. Box 22, Callao, Va. 22435 or to honor her valiant battle with breast cancer to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Central Virginia Affiliate at 1403 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
