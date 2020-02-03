DAY, Valerie Denise, 63, of Bon Air, Va., passed away December 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy and Dorothy Day; and brother, William Stuart Robinson Jr. She is survived by her aunt, Mary Rollins; nieces, Yvadne Robinson, Zephne Robinson (Darnell) and Sondre Robinson Fleming; and nephew, Trevin Robinson (Dana). Valerie was raised in the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church family in Bon Air, Va., and later became active with St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass, inurnment and reception will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolefield Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VALERIE DAY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.