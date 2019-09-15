DE TREVILLE, Richard "Dickie" Taylor, ended his earthly journey on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born the son of Mary Claire Busser de Treville and John La Bouladrie de Treville Jr. on November 22, 1937. Dick or "Dickie," as some knew him, is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Leigh de Treville Long (Kevin) and children, Logan, Tyler and Carston; daughter, Allison; sister, Ronni de Treville Fincato (Tino) and son, Marco (Beth); sister, Mary Claire de Treville Hayes and daughters, Beth Lilljedahl (Bob) and Nikki Merritt (Edward); brother, Christopher Lawson de Treville and son, Shawn de Treville and daughters, Crystal and Ashley de Treville; and brother, John "Jack" La Bouladrie de Treville III (Linda) and daughter, Lauren de Treville Powell (Reid), and had a special relationship with their three year old son, James. He was predeceased by his parents; and granddaughter, Cory de Treville. Born and raised in Richmond, Dick was admired for his early athletic ability, playing varsity baseball for Benedictine High School, where he graduated in 1956. He was a voracious reader, loved to build furniture, was an accomplished artist and could play a great game of golf. He joined the Virginia National Guard in 1955 while still in high school. Later, he became a helicopter pilot, achieving the rank of Warrant Officer. He learned interior decorating from his father and later formed his own successful decorating company that he ran for many years. Always the athlete, he played softball for many years and was eventually inducted into the Fan District League Hall of Fame. Dick made his way through life in his own unique way and those who knew and loved him will forever miss his humbleness and his clever wit. As his daughter Leigh describes, "those funny one liners under his breath, sometimes way louder than he thought." He will always be remembered for his stories, words of wisdom and sense of humor. With family and friends gathered around him, he peacefully ended his life listening to one of his favorite songs, appropriately "My Way" by his favorite singer, Frank Sinatra. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a brief military tribute in Dick's honor will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.View online memorial