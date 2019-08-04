DEADERICK, Jane Argenbright, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at age 99 on July 25, 2019. She was born May 28, 1920, in Harrisonburg, Va., "the Valley," as she called it. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Deaderick Sr.; her parents, Lloyd and Nell Argenbright; her brother, Richard Argenbright; and her sister, Patricia Hutt. The oldest child in the family, Jane grew up during the Great Depression. She worked as a legal secretary at the law firm of Wharton, Aldhizer and Weaver upon graduating from Harrisonburg High School, and soon met Bob. They married in January 1942, four weeks after the bombing at Pearl Harbor, and were together 66 years. Jane and Bob raised their four children, Robert Jr. (Caroline), Diane Montgomery-Logan (Lanny), Doug Deaderick and Sally Thompson (Gary). They went on to have seven grandchildren, whom she cherished, and four great-grandchildren. Jane was a charter member of Stratford United Methodist Church and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She played bridge for many years and was naturally artistic, enjoying gardening, flower arranging and crafts. Later in life, she and Bob discovered golf, enjoying Sunday evenings at the driving range and her 9-hole group at Willow Oaks Country Club. She took great pride in helping to raise the children on Cooper Road in Richmond, where she and Bob lived for 54 years, surrounded by a wide group of close friends. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7, and the family invites all who knew Jane to a celebration in her honor immediately following, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Willow Oaks Country Club, Forest Hill Avenue. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Beth Sholom Home and Candice Boll. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the VMI Foundation.View online memorial