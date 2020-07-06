DEAN, Edna Allen, 81, of Henrico, received her wings Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Dean; parents, Edward and Vera Allen. She leaves to cherish her loving memory sister, Edwilda Isaac; two nieces, Jill Isaac Anderson, Lori Isaac; three great-nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel; live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Interment private.View online memorial
