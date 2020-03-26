DEAN, GLADYS

DEAN, Mrs. Gladys M., age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Anderson; sister, Minnie Holloway; grandson, Chris Anderson (Melinda); granddaughter, Shayla Dean; granddaughter, Sierra Dean; seven great-grandchildren and a host of devoted relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dean; sisters, Emma Jean Woods, Dannie Mae Johnson, Bernice Payne, son, Stanley (Butch) Dean and grandson, Ronald Anderson. Gladys was a faithful member and church historian at her beloved Greater St. John Baptist Church (Dayton, Ohio) for over 50 years and later a member of First Baptist Church of South Richmond (Virginia). She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force base after a long, productive career. She was an avid traveler and had a passion for gardening and service. Funeral services will be Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of South Richmond. Interment in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va.View online memorial
