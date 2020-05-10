DEAN, JOHN

DEAN, John Gale Jr., 96, born November 4, 1923, entered eternity May 4, 2020. John was the third of 12 children born in Grant City, Pa., to Lillian Mae and John Gale Dean. USS Allentown WWII veteran and Columbia Gas service foreman, John wed June Smith and raised their family in western Pennsylvania. Devoted family man, church elder and volunteer, John was a man of impeccable character, hard work and love because of faith in Jesus. He is survived by children John "Jack" Dean (Sue), Larry Dean and Gayle Mellis (Peter); grandchildren, Jessica Cochrane (Robert), John and Jacob Dean; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Noah Cochrane; and siblings, Freda Jones, Alice Schuller, Howard, Randy, Al and Chuck Dean. John was predeceased by his wife of 68 years; and siblings, Norman, Fred, Kenneth, Bernice Dearing and Elsie Campbell. Tribute and memories at hillsmanhix.com/listings. Interment was at the Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va.

