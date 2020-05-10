DEAN, John Gale Jr., 96, born November 4, 1923, entered eternity May 4, 2020. John was the third of 12 children born in Grant City, Pa., to Lillian Mae and John Gale Dean. USS Allentown WWII veteran and Columbia Gas service foreman, John wed June Smith and raised their family in western Pennsylvania. Devoted family man, church elder and volunteer, John was a man of impeccable character, hard work and love because of faith in Jesus. He is survived by children John "Jack" Dean (Sue), Larry Dean and Gayle Mellis (Peter); grandchildren, Jessica Cochrane (Robert), John and Jacob Dean; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Noah Cochrane; and siblings, Freda Jones, Alice Schuller, Howard, Randy, Al and Chuck Dean. John was predeceased by his wife of 68 years; and siblings, Norman, Fred, Kenneth, Bernice Dearing and Elsie Campbell. Tribute and memories at hillsmanhix.com/listings. Interment was at the Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…