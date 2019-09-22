DEAN, Patricia (Lynne) Ashburn, passed away on September 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, William G. Dean. She is survived by two daughters, Sherrie Jarvis (Billy) and Tracy Duke (John). Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Jennifer, Bobby, Brian and Brett; and her beloved great-grandchildren, Edward, Sydney, Garrett, Aubrey, Wyatt, Garrett, Jaxon and Brayden. Mrs. Dean worked in the insurance industry for 30 years as a Worker's Compensation Claims Adjuster and Supervisor with both Etna and Cigna insurance companies. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home on Parham Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the consideration of a donation to the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad. Grateful and loving thanks for care given by the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and especially by Dr. Irving Seeman.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother