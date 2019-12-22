DEAN, Warren Jr., 69, of Richmond, passed away peacefully December 18, 2019, surrounded by family at the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Dean Sr.; mother, Audrey Matthews; stepfather, Don Matthews; mother-in-law, Faye Harper; father-in-law, Joe Harper; and beloved puppy pals, Buddy and Cavalier "Lee-Lee." He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wanda; sons, Kenneth and Michael (Haley); daughter, Traci (Brett); grandchildren, Hunter, MacKenzie, Camden, Kendyll and Sawyer; pup, Murray; grandpups, Easton, Mako, Denali, Brair and Wooley. Warren was a self-employed painting contractor for over 40 years. He loved deeply, gave more than he had, never met a stranger and will be missed terribly. He found all his joy in bringing it to others, so the family would like to dote him one last time by welcoming flowers and other displays of affection in his memory. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
DEAN, WARREN
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Dean, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.