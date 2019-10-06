DEAN, William "Bill" Augustus, 80, passed in peace, surrounded by his loving family on September 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy and Paul; as well as his sister, Ann Dunnavant. His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife of 50 years, Carolyn "Jean"; his daughters, Nicole Lumpkin (Don), Ashley Koch (Michael); granddaughters, Mikayla and Meghann; along with his sister, Joan Tatro; and numerous neices and nephews. Honoring his wishes, his family and closest friends gathered for a private celebration of life. On his birthday, October 13, the family will say their final goodbyes at the Outer Banks as they commit his ashes to the ocean he loved.View online memorial