DEATON, Christine M., 46, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who will always be remembered by her father, Robert E. Deaton; mother, Patricia H. Deaton; and sisters, Sarah Moncure, Barbara Grossnickle and Karen Kimball. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial