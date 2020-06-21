DEAVER, James Earl, Sr., 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Bohannon Deaver; half-brother, David Deaver; son, James E. Deaver Jr. (Ann); daughter, Patricia Ann Stells; stepdaughter, Vicky Garnett Brady; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his father and mother, Vollie and Pearl Deaver; two brothers, Coy and Clyde; and stepson, Todd Garnett. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.View online memorial
