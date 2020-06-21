DECKER, Henry

DECKER, Dr. Henry Chesley, 97, died June 2, 2020 at his home near Kinsale, Virginia. He was born in Shanghai, China, son of Baptist medical missionaries, Dr. Henry W. and Florence B. Decker. After growing up in Richmond and graduating from TJHS, he attended UR, UVA and MCV earning his MD in 1947. During his residency in internal medicine in Baltimore he met Peggy Fisher, whom he married in 1949. After two years in the Navy, they moved to Richmond in 1952 and Chesley went into practice with his father. Their busy practice included private patients and industrial medicine. He was on the medical staff of Sheltering Arms, Richmond Memorial and Johnston Willis hospitals and later was the Medical Director for Plyler's, Windsor, and University Park Nursing Homes. Truly a dedicated doctor, he was always available to patients by phone or house call. 365 days a year, he visited his hospital and nursing home patients, spending extra time with those dying or without family. His patients could count on his calm presence, quiet humor, and willingness to answer every question. Chesley was a Richmond Symphony founding member and a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist. He loved family camping trips and going to Hatteras. After retiring, he served on the Virginia State Medical Review Board and as board chair of Hospice Support Services of the Northern Neck. He finally found time to finish building his wooden sailboat, travel with Peggy and enjoy his five grandchildren for whom he was a superb playmate, leading the way in all sorts of imaginary adventures. He was predeceased by Peggy, his wife of 70 years; and survived by his children, Walker Decker of Kinsale, Barton Decker of Waves, N.C. and Margaret Cummins of Amherst, Va.; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Memorial to be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Richmond Symphony.View online memorial
