DECKER, Margaret "Peggy" Fisher, 92, died May 23, 2019. She grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Randolph-Macon Woman's College in 1948. In 1949, she married Dr. Henry Chesley Decker and they moved to Richmond in 1952. In addition to being an active parent volunteer at Collegiate and the TJHS Cadet Corps Band, Peggy held positions in many community organizations. Among these were President of the Jr. League, co-chair of Richmond Symphony Auction, President of the Virginia Home Board and board member of both Virginia Museum and Retreat Hospital. Peggy and Chesley retired to the Northern Neck area in 1988, where she enjoyed raising daylilies and camellias, and often gifted friends with gardenias she had propagated. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband, sister and brother-in-law. She is survived by Chesley, her husband of 70 years; her children, Walker, Barton and Margaret; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Yeocomico Episcopal Church. Contributions may be made to The Virginia Home or Randolph College.