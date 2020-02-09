DeFANT, Eva W., 99, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Eva was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She was the widow of the late, Jordan V. DeFant. Survivors include her three daughters, Dolores Feagin (Bill), Sandee Faber and Lisa Lopez; five grandchildren, Christy, Chris, Kathi, Matthew and Claudia; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Logan and Connor. The family wishes to thank everyone at the Friendship Cafe for the joy and friendships they have shared with Eva throughout the years. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
