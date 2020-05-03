DeFOREST, Dean Lawrence, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after battling lung cancer. He was born to W. Reed DeForest and Gertrude DeForest (Johnson) on November 22, 1948, and grew up in Aberdeen, Maryland. Dean graduated from Massanutten Military Academy and then attended the University of Richmond, where he was a pitcher for the Spiders baseball team. He graduated in 1971 and was a lifelong Spider supporter. Starting there part-time during college, he retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 40 years of service. Beginning in radiology, Dean worked his way up through administration to become Director of Facility Development for St. Mary's Hospital and Bon Secours Healthcare System. Testaments to his role as construction program manager include St. Francis, Memorial Regional and St. Mary's hospitals, in addition to numerous other Bon Secours hospitals, medical office buildings, and facilities on the East Coast. Retirement didn't keep for long, though, and he went back to work for Baskervill & Son focusing on healthcare building design. Eventually opening his own consulting business, Dean oversaw many construction projects for VCU MCV, Virginia Eye Institute, Manorhouse Residential Care and the Virginia Women's Center. He married Mary Ruth DeForest, originally of Conover, North Carolina, on May 2, 1981, and they lived happily on the Northside of Richmond, Virginia for almost 39 years. Dean is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth; two children, daughter, Lee Ann DeForest and son, Daniel DeForest and his wife, Andrea; the children's mother, Karen DeForest; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Mackenzie; sister, Terry DeForest Hansen; niece, Lynn DeForest Kolacz, her husband, Steve and son, Joshua Bovee; brother-in-law, Milton Little and his wife, Sheri; sister-in-law, Sue Little and her children, John Burke Little and Sue Ann Little; and his beloved beagle sidekick, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, John Little. He was much-loved and will be greatly missed by all of us. No memorial service will be held at this time. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Dean's favorite charities, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Richmond SPCA.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery