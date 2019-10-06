DEGOWIN, Robert Wendell, 99, of New Kent, Va., passed away October 4, 2019, at Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg Memory Care Unit in Williamsburg, Va. He was the son of the late Esten R. and Josephine Lang DeGowin. Robert was a World War II Air Corps veteran. He was married to the late Eleanor Henry DeGowin for 60 years until her death in 2003. Robert is survived by a daughter, Barbara J. DeGowin Rondeau and her husband, David J. of New Kent, Va.; a son, Robert E. DeGowin and wife, Renate of Germany; grandsons, Joseph Rondeau and wife, Laura, of Gloucester and Robert A. DeGowin and wife, Judy of Culpeper, Va.; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his very special close friend of 13 years, Joyce Smith of Williamsburg, Va. Services for Robert will be held at a later date in Connecticut with burial beside his late wife. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 41 Old Oyster Point Road, Suite D, Newport News, Va. 23602. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial