DeGROUCHY, Philip John "Johnny," 85, of Richmond, Va., passed away November 2, 2019. He is survived by three sons, Philip John Degrouchy III, Richmond, Va., Paul James DeGrouchy, Richmond, Va., Patrick Jerome DeGrouchy (Thomas Meroni), Palm Springs, Calif.; two granddaughters, Amanda DeGrouchy, Emily Simmons (Ricky); life partner, Jean Dunn, Richmond, Va., with her extended family, Dana Traum (Ed), Lori Baker (Billy), Jay (Peggy), Scott (Edie), eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy and Jerry. John served in the Navy and was a faithful employee of Western Electric/Verizon for 39 years. He was an avid golfer and loved sports. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.