DeJARNETTE, Albert Lee, of Chesterfield, 89 years old, is in the hands of Jesus as of May 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Nelson DeJarnette and Alice Nichols DeJarnette of Charlotte County, Va. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Juanita Dickens DeJarnette; two sons, Bruce and Brent (Karen) DeJarnette; grandsons, Justin, Scott (Erin) DeJarnette; niece, nephew and many dear friends. Albert's banking career began with Virginia Trust Company in 1947, retiring as Vice President of Nations Bank in 1992. He often commented that he worked for five different banks due only to mergers. He was a past president of the American Institute of Banking and active in many organizations. Al grew up on a tobacco farm in Red Oak. He enjoyed the outdoors hunting, golfing, watching and feeding the birds just being in the "woods." He was a charter member of Berean Baptist Church, actively serving as deacon and trustee. Private interment was held in Westhampton Memorial Park, Richmond, Va. There will be a Celebration of Life later. Memorial contributions may be made to Berean Baptist Church, 2914 Cogbill Road, Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
