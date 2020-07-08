DELANCY, Mary, 60, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She is survived by her partner of 27 years, Joye Masten; daughter, Kimberly (John) Trimble; grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Trimble, Taylor Trimble and Shay Masten; great-grandsons, Marcus Mitchell, Kory Mitchell, Wyatt Trimble and Cole Trimble; and brothers, Charles Delancy Jr. and Charles (Vicky) Carter. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alma Delancy; son, Stephen Masten; and sister, Dawn Baugh. Her memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. Mary would prefer casual dress for her memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation at https://www.leukaemia.org.au/.View online memorial
