DELBRIDGE, Shirley Spellman, 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on April 12, 1946, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to the late Raymond and Alma Alexander Spellman. Her family moved to Richmond, Va., in December of 1957, where she later graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1964. She is survived by her daughters, Chrissy White, Mary Tyler (Robbie) and Theresa Christian; as well as her two sisters, Patricia Ann Spellman and Alma Rae Atkinson. She was the beloved Meemaw to her seven grandchildren, Amber and Mikey Zarger, Carter, Phillip and Molly Tyler, Brady and Georgia Christian. For many years, Shirley worked as an office administrator for Dr. Robert Evans, DDS. She was an entrepreneur using her talents and creativity to make and sell crafts, jewelry and more. She was always the life of the party and had a known passion for music and dancing. Shirley will be memorialized in the months to come at a Celebration of Life complete with music, dancing and storytelling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association at http://act.alz.org/goto/Shirley_Delbridge. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
