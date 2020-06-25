DeLOATCH, Pearle Rebecca Powell, 97, of Richmond, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings; a loving daughter, Danette DeLoatch Holloway; and her grandson, Tony R. Hill. She is survived by five children, Larry T. Hill, Patricia Hill, Angela Hill, Anthony P. DeLoatch and Wanda DeLoatch Padilla; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of Cedar Street Baptist Church of God and lived life to the fullest. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
