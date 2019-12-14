DeLOATCH, VASTI

DELOATCH, Dr. Vasti, 87, of Richmond, died December 7, 2019. Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Cheryl DeLoatch-Frierson; two grandchildren, Danielle Ashley-DeLoatch Frierson and Maxwell Lee Jamison Jr.; three nieces, Gloria Branch, Valerie D. Parker and Karon D. Parker; nephew, Earl H. DeLoatch; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookand Park Blvd., Sunday, December 15, from 5 to 6 p.m. and where an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, at Garland Avenue Baptist Church, 2700 Garland Ave. Dr. Jeffery O. Smith officiating. Interment Carver Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Dr. Vasti DeLoatch Endowed Scholarship Fund C/O Virginia State University, Office of Alumni Relations, 1 Hayden Dr., Ettrick, Va. 23806. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial