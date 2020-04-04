DeMAIO, Jonathan, 50, passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, LCDR Robert DeMaio; mother, Eleanore Kennedy DeMaio; sister, Ellen; brother, Andrew; and nephew, John Andrew Van Bergen. Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife, Dawn Michelle Armstrong DeMaio; and beloved four-year-old daughter, Eleanore Armstrong DeMaio. He also leaves behind brothers, Mark (Cindy) and Neil DeMaio (Jennifer); sisters, Jamie Van Bergen (Peter), Nancy Whitehurst (Craig), Robin Germano (Gene); nephew, Luke Van Bergen; nieces, Elizabeth Van Bergen, Lucy Whitehurst and Elaina and Katherine DeMaio. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Larry Armstrong (Alana). Jonathan grew up in Virginia Beach and attended Cape Henry Collegiate School and graduated from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach. He then went on to the prestigious Sound/Workshop in Ohio. An audio engineer and sound man, Jon had a rich history with the Richmond music community and beyond. He found his most rewarding job as a stay-at-home dad to his beloved daughter, Eleanore. Jonathan was a gentle and loving man, with a brilliant sense of humor. His faith in Christ was an inspiration and he shared it fearlessly. We will treasure his memory and gentle spirit always. A memorial service and celebration of Jon's life will be held at a future date in Richmond, Virginia. Services and fellowship will take place at a later date to be determined. Jonathan and his wife and daughter had faithfully attended Area 10 Faith Community Church at The Byrd in Richmond. Pastor Christopher "Topher" Lytle will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on behalf of his daughter to Dawn Armstrong DeMaio, 3939 Old Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227.View online memorial
