DeMARCO, BERNARD LEE SR.

DeMARCO, Bernard "Bernie" Lee Sr., 86, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1933, in Washington, D.C., to the late Carmon Paul and Helen Tebbs DeMarco. Bernie proudly served in both the United States Navy and the United States Coast Guard, collectively for 34 years. He is survived by his daughters, Christina Marie DeMarco-Valdez (Frank), Therese Ann Hansen (Robert) and Suzanne Leigh Hicks; sons, Bernard Lee DeMarco Jr. (Penny) and Anthony Michael DeMarco; sisters, Patricia Ann Frocke and Helen Theresa Wack; brother, Carmon Paul DeMarco Jr.; two grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. Due to the current concerns relative to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, Va., at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to the D.A.V. in Bernie's memory. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com.

