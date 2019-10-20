DEMPSEY, Howard Douglas, passed away suddenly at his residence in Goochland County, Va., on October 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Calvin Dempsey and Edith Gray Willis. He is survived by his siblings, William Dempsey, Stephan Dempsey and Linda Dempsey; and a host of cousins and friends. Doug worked for the RF&P Railroad for 40 years before retiring. He was also a volunteer fireman in the Maryland area for many years and in Goochland County before his health issues interfered. He was a devoted brother and a friend and will be missed by many. A visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Road, Richmond, on October 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made by the contributor's choice in Doug's name.

