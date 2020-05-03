DENMARK, Thelma L., 72, of McKenney, Va., died on Friday, May 1, 2020. Raised in Unionville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Laverne and George Ogle. After high school, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked in civil service for the Department of the Navy, and met her future husband, Allen. They settled in Richmond, Virginia, where she started her own upholstery business with the help of her dear friend, Janet Wheat. She was an avid gardener and a member of the E.C.W. at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. She is survived by her devoted husband of 48 years, Allen Denmark; son, Gene Denmark and wife, Teresa, of High Point, N.C. and their children, Chloe and Colton; daughter, Sharon Denmark and husband, Mark Tomko, of Disputanta, Va.; sister, Margaret Scott of Unionville; brothers, Robert Ogle of Unionville, George Ogle of West Virginia and Harry Ogle of New Hampshire. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laverne Ogle; sister, Marie Simms of Unionville; and brother, Patrick Ogle of Falmouth. In her memory, the family asks that you plant flowers and/or give flowers to someone you love. A private graveside service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in McKenney, Virginia. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
