DENNIS, DEMOINES

DENNIS, Desmoines Ervin, 86, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Doris Dennis; seven children, Vincent and Ervin (Charlene) Dennis, Robert (Beverly) and Warren (Shirley) Hewlett, Doretha Seay, Sandra Curtis (Alan) and Cheryl Langley (Alonzo); and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, Va. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Rd., Charles City, Va. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial