DENNIS, Doris Hewlett, 81, of Charles City, Va., departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Desmoines Dennis; parents, Clarence and Olivia Sherman; daughters, Debra Kay Jones, Virginia Fleming and Felecia Dennis; son, Jerome Hewlett; brother, Clarence Sherman Jr.; sister, Delores Rogers; and one grandson, Robert Hewlett III. She was a loving mother, sister and an avid business owner of Doris' Lounge, located in North Richmond at Chestnut and 3rd Avenue for over 30 years. She was known for her superb dishes and wonderful desserts. She brought laughter and joy to everyone who graced her presence. Her heart for giving was well-known, especially during the holiday seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas when she would feed the community near her business at no cost. She leaves to cherish her memory her seven children, Robert (Beverly) and Warren (Shirley) Hewlett, Doretha Seay, Vincent and Ervin (Charlene) Dennis, Sandra Curtis (Alan) and Cheryl Langley (Alonzo); sisters, Rev. Shirley Friend and Vivian Stallings; a loving granddaughter, Shireca Seay; devoted caregiver, Wakita Pollard; and a lifelong devoted friend, Geraldine Harris; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Saint John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Road, Charles City, Va. 23030.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …