DENT, EUGENIA

DENT, Eugenia M., 83, of Richmond, died November 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Dent; and brother, David Allen. Surviving are a host of cousins; devoted friend and caregiver, Joyce A. Harris; and the Fifth Street Baptist Church family. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 2800 Third Ave. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

