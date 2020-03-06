DENTON, Shirley Jeanne, 93, was born on July 23, 1926, to Manley Capron and Mabel Loomis in Battlecreek, Mich. She passed away in her Virginia home on February 29, 2020, surrounded by a dozen family and friends chatting, laughing and telling stories about her. Particularly, there were stories about how fiercely independent she was, and about how stubborn she was about giving up that independence. A nurse by occupation, Shirley was a caretaker at heart. Her love of warm weather had her time evenly split between winters in Melbourne Beach, Fla. and summers in Mineral, Va., where she lived happily with her dogs, cats, parrots, chickens and her other similarly over-loved (and over-fed) animal children. When she wasn't playing bridge, mowing the lawn or gardening her perennials, her favorite hobbies even in her final year, Shirley could be found passionately following politics, square dancing or clogging, seeing the latest movies, enjoying a Sunday mimosa or serving as the "blood pressure lady" at a volunteer clinic. Shirley Jeanne was unabashedly outspoken and unwaveringly dedicated to those who needed her most. She loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her well. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; and her son, Carl. She is survived by her children, Ken, Candi, Crysti and Carol; her grandchildren, Tara, Shana, Baxter and Kendall; and eight great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held in Shirley's honor in the coming weeks. If interested in more information, please email shirjean@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to animal charities (tiny.cc/shirjean) or the Malaria Consortium (tiny.cc/shirjean2). Online guestbook is available at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY DENTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.