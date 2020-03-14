DENVIL, Margaret Sutherland (Yorston), 76, radio announcer and chaplain, died March 4, 2020. Born in Australia, she worked as a radio announcer at Radio Australia and, after moving to the USA, WSHU in Fairfield, Conn. In the 1990s, she became a chaplain in Richmond, Va. Widow of William, she leaves sons, Alasdair and James; daughter-in-law, Deborah Hazlett; granddaughters, Eliza and Rosslyn; sister, Barbara Ballenden; and loved ones around the globe. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on April 4, at Cathedral of the Incarnation in Baltimore, Md. Memorial contributions to the MCV Foundation can be sent to VCU Patient Counseling, c/o Russell Davis, Box 980664, Richmond, Va. 23298.View online memorial
