DERIEUX, Samuel Arthur, of Richmond, Virginia, died on March 8, 2020. His wife, Sara Frances Young Derieux, died in 2002. He is survived by his daughter, Justin Derieux Frackelton and her husband, Leigh; a granddaughter, Sara F. Spotswood and her husband, Brian; as well as a grandson, Robert L. Frackelton III and his wife, Christine and their children, Sam, Louisa "Lulu" and Thad. He was the son of the late James C. and Janie Gilreath Derieux; and the brother of the late Justin Derieux New. Prior to coming to Richmond in 1947, he had lived at Cismont, Virginia and Columbia, South Carolina. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia, where much later he was a member of its Advisory Board and Cornerstone Board. In 1984/85, he was a visiting professor of accounting at UVA. He also taught accounting as an adjunct professor at RPI (now VCU) and the University of Richmond. Sam was a Certified Public Accountant and the managing partner of the firm of Derieux, Baker, Thompson and Whitt, which later merged into Deloitte, Haskins + Sells (now Deloitte & Touche, LLP), where he was managing partner of the Richmond office and from which he retired. In 1973/74, he was Chairman of the Board of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). In 1978, he was awarded its highest honor, the Gold Medal Award for Distinguished Service. As a past Chairman, he had a lifetime seat on the AICPA governing Council and regularly attending its meetings over the years. He served as President of The Virginia Society of CPAs in 1962/63. For 10 years, he was auditor of the International Federation of Accountants. He was a member of the initial Board of Trustees of the Financial Accounting Foundation which oversees the Financial Accounting Standards Board and served as a member of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council. The 125th anniversary issue of The Journal of Accountancy listed Sam as one of 125 people having had a significant impact on the accounting profession from 1887 through 2012. He was often a speaker at professional conferences and published articles in professional journals. He was the author of three books, Kiwanis Club of Richmond 75 Years of Service 1919-1994, A Century of Service - The Kiwanis Club of Richmond Remembers its First 100 Years and a history of the Virginia Society of CPAs from 1950 through 2000. One of his hobbies was writing poems, jingles and limericks which he did just for fun. Sam was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church where, he had served as a member of the Vestry. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia. He served as a member of the boards of The Community Foundation, the Salvation Army, Westminster Canterbury of Richmond, The Diocesan Missionary Society, the Community Tax Law Project and was a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Richmond. The family would like to thank Camay Coke-Dodd and Charles Patterson for their loving care. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at 10 Dilton Drive, Richmond, Va. 23238. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226, Richmond Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 17825, Richmond, Virginia 23226-7825, AICPA Foundation, 220 Leigh Farm Road, Durham, N.C. 27717 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SAMUEL DERIEUX as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.