DERRICOTT, JAMES "JIMMY" SR.

DERRICOTT, James "Jimmy" M. Sr., 73, of Ruther Glen, departed this life March 3, 2020. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Helen Nicholas Derricott; daughter, Aleta Lewis (James); son, James M. Derricott Jr.; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six brothers, two sisters, four aunts, mother-in-law and a host of other relatives and many friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 14476 Scotchtown Rd., Beaverdam. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
