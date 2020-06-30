DESORMEAUX, Jacques George, 79, passed away on June 12, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon Shivers Desormeaux. Born in Montreal, Canada, he was the son of Dollard and Julliette. He was retired from University of Richmond, where he was employed as a painter in the maintenance department. He belonged to St. Edward the Confessor Church. He greatly enjoyed creating oil paintings. He is survived by his loving spouse, Sharon Shivers Desormeaux; stepchildren, Darlene Davis, Melissa Mynatt-Bowden, Michael Mynatt and Michael Horne; and Jack Russell Teddy Bear. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Church on July 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
